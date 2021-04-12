Just over a month ago -- on March 1st -- The Donlon Report debuted on NewsNation. Broadcasting on weeknights at 7pm Eastern, the show, which is hosted by the eponymous Joe Donlon, positions itself as an alternative to the fast-talking and often hyper-partisan shows that have all but defined cable news television. Complementing NewsNation's initial focus on providing middle-of-the-road reporting with an emphasis on analysis rather than commentary, shows such as The Donlon Report also aim to inject a touch of personality to the reporting. To this point, The Donlon Report joins a NewsNation evening line-up also consisting of shows such as Ashleigh Banfield's Banfield. (Watch Jack Myers' Legends & Leaders Conversation with Ashleigh Banfield.)