In the latest of my series of Legends & Leaders interviews with media industry leaders, Nexstar CEO Perry Sook shares context on the decision to convert WGN America to NewsNation, including details on how 198 Nexstar TV stations and 5,500 journalists feed, support and promote the fledgling news network.
